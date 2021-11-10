Appalled at disregard for its orders, HC wants illegal structure razed in two weeks

For the second straight day, the High Court of Karnataka expressed displeasure over government officers’ disregard for court orders.

Hearing a PIL petition on Tuesday, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi remarked that things might improve if one officer is sent to jail for disobeying court orders.

The petition pertains to an illegal structure put up by Sri Ramachandra Swamy Temple Trust in Srirampura near Malleswaram, North Bengaluru. On February 5, 2020, after hearing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the court had recorded that the illegal structure — consisting of two parts — must be removed. The BBMP stated that it needed time to prepare an estimate of the expenditure and obtain the sanction for demolition. Accordingly, the court directed it to complete the work within six weeks. The BBMP didn’t carry out the court’s orders

During the hearing on Tuesday, the court was appalled to find out that the BBMP hadn’t obeyed its orders even though the temple trust didn’t file an application seeking time to remove the illegal structure on its own.

“We are surprised as to why illegal construction has not been demolished and removed. We direct the BBMP to complete the demolition of illegal structures within a period of next two weeks from today, failing which the chief commissioner, BBMP, along with all the concerning authority, shall be present before the court so that they may be proceeded against for deliberate non-compliance of the court order,” the bench stated.

On Monday, the court expressed displeasure at two principal secretaries failing to appear before it during the hearing of two PIL petitions in spite of having been ordered to do so.

