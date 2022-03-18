Bandh over hijab verdict passes off peacefully in Bengaluru

B'luru: Bandh over hijab verdict passes off peacefully

There was tight police security in “sensitive” places like JJ Nagar, Shivajinagar, Chamarajpet, KR Market, KG Halli, DJ Halli, Pulakeshinagar and Majestic

  Mar 18 2022, 00:52 ist
  updated: Mar 18 2022, 04:13 ist
The response to the bundh was limited with only some shopkeepers downing the shutters. Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

The shutdown call given by Muslim organisations over the high court verdict on hijab passed off peacefully in Bengaluru on Thursday. 

The response to the bandh was, however, limited with only some shopkeepers downing the shutters. 

There was tight police security in “sensitive” places like JJ Nagar, Shivajinagar, Chamarajpet, KR Market, KG Halli, DJ Halli, Pulakeshinagar and Majestic.

In DJ Halli, KG Halli and some parts of eastern Bengaluru, police undertook route marches to maintain law and order. 

“Since prohibitory orders (under section 144 of the CrPC) are in force, we had asked the community leaders not to forcibly enforce the shutdown, hold meetings or take out processions and protest rallies,” a senior police officer said. “They had promised they wouldn’t do anything like that and mostly kept their word.” 

The officer also acknowledged that the bundh organisers heeded the police request to not raise slogans against any individual, the government, religion or the high court order.

