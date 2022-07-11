Bangalore University appoints Jayakara SM as new VC

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 11 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 22:30 ist
Bangalore University campus. Credit: DH File Photo

Jayakara SM was appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University (BU), on Monday.

The Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot issued an order appointing Jayakara for a period of four years with effect from the date of assumption of office or until he attains the age of 67 years, whichever is earlier.

Previously, Jayakara was a principal and head of the department of Prosthodontics at Maruthi College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre Bengaluru. He is the second person from the medical background to head the general/traditional university.

Prior to this, N Prabhudeva, former director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, was appointed as head of the BU.

Jayakara's name was recommended by the search committee for the post of Vice Chancellor at Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) earlier, but the Governor had chosen M K Ramesh for the post.

Bangalore University
Karnataka
Bengaluru

