Bangalore University bars students from approaching VC, Registrar without appointment

Bangalore University (BU) has issued circular barring students from approaching the vice-chancellor or registrar directly with grievances.

The circular is the result of a series of protests that students staged recently.

"It has been observed that students, including research scholars and those staying at the university hostels, come to meet the vice-chancellor and registrar directly. These kinds of visits without prior permission are a violation of protocol and hereafter students have to submit their grievances to the head of the respective departments," the October 16 circular states.

Further, the circular directs the students to meet the VC and registrar during office hours with an appointment.

The circular angered students. Lokesh Ram, Vice-President of Bangalore University Post Graduate and Research Scholars Union, said, "We will first speak to the registrar who issued this circular. If the circular isn't withdrawn, we will be forced to hit the streets again."

Lokesh further added that the authorities should stop treating students as outsiders. "We are a part of the university. We're the main stakeholders. There are over 6,000 students on the Jnana Bharathi campus. There'll be hundreds of issues we face every day. If the higher-ups decide to maintain distance, whom should we approach during an emergency?" he said.

A few months ago, the university had issued a circular banning student protests on campus. However, it was withdrawn after pushback.