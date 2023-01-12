Bangalore University on alert, leopard seen on campus

The Bangalore University (BU) has asked its students, faculty, staff and hostel inmates not to step out at night in the wake of reports that a leopard and its cubs are on the prowl on the Jnanabharathi campus.

The university issued a notice in this regard on Thursday.

“The leopards were seen by a few people in the morning. They immediately alerted the administration department of the university,” Lokesh R, a research scholar at BU, said.

Mahesh Babu, registrar of Bangalore University said, “We have advised the residents of the hostels to refrain from roaming around the campus late at night. We have not suspended classes. The authorities have requested the students to walk in groups.”

He suspected that the big cats must have entered the campus from the southern side.

“We are taking all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our faculty and students. We have alerted the forest department. The department has issued a circular and is currently looking into the matter. Our home guards are on high alert,” said Prof Dr Jayakar Shetty, vice chancellor of BU.

Rajesh Shinde, a student of the university, said that the leopard sighting has caused a lot of anxiety and fear among the students. The varsity administration has tightened security on the premises.