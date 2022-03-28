Bangalore University V-C row: Research scholars call for indefinite bandh

BU V-C row: Research scholars call for indefinite bandh

The varsity has been without a vice-chancellor since March 16, when the high court dismissed an appointment to the post

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
  • Mar 28 2022, 01:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 01:57 ist
Faculty members protest over the past week. Credit: DH Photo

The Bangalore University postgraduate and research scholars association has called for indefinite bandh of the university from Monday, demanding for appointment of a vice-chancellor. 

Following the university being headless since March 16 after the division bench of the high court dismissing the appointment of Prof KR Venugopal from the post, the association has given a bandh call.

Speaking to DH, Lokesh, a research scholar and office-bearer of the association, said, "We will be boycotting all academic activities starting from Monday. What is the use we students sitting in classes when there is no head for the university?"

Also Read — HC upholds order quashing Bangalore University Vice Chancellor's appointment

The association members said they will take out a protest rally on Monday morning at the Jnana Bharati campus around 11.30 am. 

Despite the order from the court, neither the government nor the Governor has initiated an action to appoint an in-charge vice-chancellor to fill the vacuum.

Meanwhile, the syndicate members are also staging a protest at the university from Monday demanding the immediate intervention of the Governor and the state government for the appointment of the in-charge vice-chancellor for the smooth functioning of the university.  

