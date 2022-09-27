Bangalore University won’t print semester marks cards of failed students

Bangalore University (BU) will not print the semester marks card of failed students considering the expenses involved in the exercise. The decision was taken at the recent syndicate meeting.

The varsity will instead issue a consolidated marks card at the time of course completion. They currently print a semester-wise marks card for all students. Officials of the examination department feel printing marks cards for failed students is a waste of time and money.

Download from DigiLocker

"If the failed candidates need their marks cards, the same can be downloaded from DigiLocker," a varsity official said.

Each year, more than one lakh students from 195 BU-affiliated colleges appear for the exams. Data from the university suggests that 25% of them fail. “Going by the current practice, we issue marks cards to failed students. As a result, some students end up having 10 marks cards per semester instead of six,” explained an official.

The practice of printing marks cards for failed students has been stopped at some state-run universities. For example, Kuvempu University in Shivamogga and Mysore University have stopped printing failed marks cards.

BU Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakara S M said: “We have already uploaded marks of students who have taken exams between 1976 and 2021 on DigiLocker. So far, 12,18,778 marks cards have been uploaded.”

“The failed marks cards will also be uploaded on DigiLocker and, if needed, students can download the same,” the V-C added.