BBMP blacklists Chilume trust

BBMP blacklists Chilume trust

The Palike has also blacklisted organisations run by Chilume’s directors from collaborating with it

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 28 2022, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 03:59 ist

Following the voter data theft allegations and subsequent inquiry on the Chilume Educational, Cultural and Rural Development Trust, the BBMP on Tuesday blacklisted the organisation.

An order passed by the BBMP chief stated that the trust is prohibited from participating in any awareness programmes organised by the civic body and the service and procurement tenders floated by the BBMP.

The Palike has also blacklisted organisations run by Chilume’s directors from collaborating with it.

The trust, given the responsibility of creating voter awareness and linking Aadhaar numbers with voter ID cards, had instead collected electorally sensitive information on caste, age, gender, employment, education, and identity documents. Voters’ views on the performance of their MLAs were also said to be collected. It was done by forging ID cards and people posing as Booth Level Officers (BLO).

Following the allegations, the BBMP terminated their services on November 2 and eventually filed a police complaint charging them of breach of trust.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Making pig livers humanlike to ease organ shortage

Making pig livers humanlike to ease organ shortage

South films stole a march over Bollywood in 2022

South films stole a march over Bollywood in 2022

When pride wears the mask of economics

When pride wears the mask of economics

The best way to comfort someone when they are sad

The best way to comfort someone when they are sad

Rare Eastern Sarus cranes released in Thailand

Rare Eastern Sarus cranes released in Thailand

 