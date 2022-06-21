BBMP declines request to observe Yoga Day at Idgah Maidan

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has declined permission to observe International Yoga Day at the Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan on Tuesday after the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf submitted documents to the civic body, claiming ownership of the 2.10-acre property.

The BBMP is yet to decide on requests by two organisations to hoist the National Flag on August 14 and 15.

Srinivasa, BBMP Joint Commissioner, West division, said the documents submitted by the Waqf Board will be sent to the legal section for scrutiny.

“We will decide on giving permissions once the dispute related to property ownership is settled,” he said.

At least three pro-Hindu organisations, including Sri Ram Sene and Vishwa Sanatan Parishad, had sought permission from the BBMP to hold programmes at the Idgah Maidan a day after the civic body said the property belonged to it.

The Central Muslim Association of Karnataka and the Waqf Board have been quick to rebut the statement, citing the 1964 Supreme Court judgment that was not in favour of the corporation.

Meanwhile, some organisations have threatened to approach the court if the BBMP does not give permission to hold programmes.

S Bhaskaran, president of Vishwa Sanatan Parishad, said he is preparing to file a writ petition in the High Court soon if the BBMP does not give approval.