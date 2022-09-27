BBMP issues draft rules for pourakarmika recruitment

The state government on Monday published the draft of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Recruitment of Pourakarmikas) (Special) Rules 2022.

It has given seven days for the stakeholders to raise any objections.

According to the draft rules, the maximum age limit for the appointment of pourakarmikas to the BBMP is 55. Fluency in Kannada and a medical fitness report from a competent authority are expected for the post, while the pay scale is fixed at Rs 17,000 to Rs 28,950.

The draft rules are to be used to fill up the 3,673 vacancies at present.

Also, a selection committee consisting of the BBMP chief commissioner, special commissioner (administration), special commissioner (SWM), and a few other members will be constituted to select the candidates.

The BBMP should also ensure that the vacancies are advertised in an official gazette and applications are invited.

Following this, the authorities should prepare a list of candidates in the order of length of service. In case the length of service of two candidates is equal, the older in age will be preferred.

The draft rules add that the BBMP should publish the final list on its website, inform the candidates and display the same on the notice board.