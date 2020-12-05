BBMP launches campaign to spread awareness of possible second Covid-19 wave

The BBMP on Friday launched the ‘3Ws’ campaign to reduce the spread of Covid-19 amid an expected second wave.

The communication campaign urged people to follow the 3Ws — Wear masks, Wash hands and Watch your distance.

The campaign has been jointly organised by the BBMP in association with Partnership for Healthy Cities, a global network supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies in partnership with WHO and global health organisation Vital Strategies.

Launching the programme, BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta said: “The curve is flattening in the city, but there is a possibility of another Covid-19 wave hitting us as we have seen this happen in many other cities. We must not take the situation lightly and must strictly follow the 3Ws guidelines and WHO protocols.”