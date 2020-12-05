BBMP launches campaign to spread Covid-19 awareness

BBMP launches campaign to spread awareness of possible second Covid-19 wave

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 05 2020, 01:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 02:09 ist
BBMP workers stick posters on garbage trucks at the launch of the 3Ws campaign at the Palike head office on Friday. DH Photo/S K Dinesh

The BBMP on Friday launched the ‘3Ws’ campaign to reduce the spread of Covid-19 amid an expected second wave.

The communication campaign urged people to follow the 3Ws — Wear masks, Wash hands and Watch your distance.

The campaign has been jointly organised by the BBMP in association with Partnership for Healthy Cities, a global network supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies in partnership with WHO and global health organisation Vital Strategies.

Launching the programme, BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta said: “The curve is flattening in the city, but there is a possibility of another Covid-19 wave hitting us as we have seen this happen in many other cities. We must not take the situation lightly and must strictly follow the 3Ws guidelines and WHO protocols.”

BBMP
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bengaluru

