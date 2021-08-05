BBMP launches serosurvey to identify Covid pattern

The BBMP on Wednesday launched a serosurvey to gauge the pattern of infection resistance, its severity and antibody level in individuals in all zones.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta launched the survey at the Ulsoor Referral Hospital. The civic body identified a sample population of 2,000 people for the survey.

Pointing out that the survey would help officials and experts understand the infection at the micro-level, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Health) D Randeep said authorities conduct serosurvey at the micro-level to determine the antibody level among individuals in all wards and zones. “Serosurveys have been done previously at national and state levels,” he added.

Health officials revealed that the sample population chosen represents various groups. "About 30 per cent of the people to be surveyed will be below the age group of 18. This will be followed by 50 per cent of people above the age group of 18 and another 20 per cent above the age group of 45. We have ensured that this heterogeneous group of people will be a mix of both lower-income and higher-income groups," a senior BBMP official explained.

Auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM), ASHA workers and lab technicians in each zone will identify participants in the survey based on a door-to-door survey. "Blood and swab samples of 1,000 vaccinated and 1,000 non-vaccinated individuals will be collected to determine the amount of antibody present in them." While the serum sample will be tested at a laboratory, swab samples will be tested for RT-PCR.

The survey process will be carried out by primary health centres in the city in coordination with infectious diseases experts and zonal health officers.

BBMP’s West Zone has the highest number of volunteers for the survey with 534 people, while Mahadevapura Zone has just 56 participants. The BBMP expects to complete the survey in a week and hopes that the findings will throw light on areas requiring more attention.

"We’ll be able to identify vulnerable groups and areas that require higher monitoring. The findings will help us determine the vaccination strategy to be implemented," Randeep said.