BBMP likely to send 8 engineers back to PWD

They were deputed to the BBMP at least five years ago

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 25 2022, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 02:49 ist
BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta will take a call on the matter soon. Credit: DH File Photo

Eight assistant executive engineers deputed to the BBMP are likely to be sent back to their parent department, the civic body’s administrative wing stated in an order on April 18. 

Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta will take the final call, though. 

The eight engineers are from the Public Works Department (PWD) and were deputed to the BBMP at least five years ago.

They are: H Ranganath, assistant executive engineer (AEE), T Dasarahalli; Venkatesh Murthy, AEE (Projects) in Yelahanka Division; Jayaram P (Projects Central); M B Nagaraj, AEE, Herohalli; B Chandrashekar, AEE, Stormwater Drain Department, Yelahanka; Sridhar B S, AEE, Byatarayanapura sub-division; B G Devaraj, AEE (Projects, East); and S T Srinivas (Traffic Engineering Cell). 

These engineers continue to occupy the BBMP posts.

In total, there are over 88 engineers who were deputed from various departments to the civic body.

