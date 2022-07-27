BBMP orders revenue inspectors to act against flexes in Bengaluru

Amid ambiguities over who should enforce the ban on flexes and posters, the BBMP has authorised revenue inspectors to act against them right from filing police complaints to fining printers preparing the flexes.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said in a circular issued on Monday that revenue inspectors should take full responsibility for preventing illegal flexes in their wards.

The order reads: “Inspectors have also been authorised to lodge a police complaint and recover the cost of removing the illegal flexes.”

As per the order, action will be taken against people whose names are published on the flex. It could either be the person or the firm that has printed the illegal flex.

Ward marshals, who report to the solid waste management cell, have been entrusted with the responsibility of providing suitable protection to the revenue inspectors during the flex-removal drive.

Ward engineers have also been directed to support revenue inspectors.

Assistant revenue officers, who oversee a clutch of six to 13 wards, have been directed to supervise the work and submit a report to the zonal commissioners and joint commissioners.

The BBMP came up with the instructions after a sudden spurt in illegal flexes across the city. Some of them have been put up damaging the public road or footpaths.

The BBMP has been under pressure to act against the flexes, which are mostly erected by political leaders.

Besides a high court order banning all types of commercial and political hoardings, a fresh public interest litigation (PIL) has also been filed in the court after erecting illegal flexes continued unabated.