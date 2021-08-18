BBMP ramping up paediatric facilities to tackle third Covid-19 wave

BBMP ramping paediatric facilities to tackle third wave

The BBMP has 10 paediatricians and is looking to recruit another 10 childcare specialists, Special Commissioner (Health) Randeep said

Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 18 2021, 02:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 03:27 ist

As part of the preparations to handle the possible third Covid wave, the BBMP has revamped its paediatric facilities by setting up an in-house childcare facility at the Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram General Hospital.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is also planning to set up another in-house centre at Sangolli Rayanna Dialysis Centre in Govindarajanagar.

“We are planning to tie up with Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital for this centre,” said D Randeep, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Health). “The BBMP will provide the infrastructure and the hospital will contribute doctors. The facility will have 20-25 beds for children.”

The civic body has already opened a special Covid Care Centre (CCC) for children in Padmanabhanagar. The facility, yet to be inaugurated, is equipped to treat asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic children.

“Every zone will have a special paediatric Covid Care Centre similar to the one at Padmanabhanagar. The CCC will also accommodate an infected parent along with the child,” Randeep explained.

The BBMP has 10 paediatricians and is looking to recruit another 10 childcare specialists, Randeep said. 

In the private sector, the BBMP believes at least 250 beds will be available at paediatric-specific hospitals. The civic body urged other private hospitals to reserve 10% of their beds for children.

The BBMP has also begun paediatric training for doctors.

“As per the state government’s direction, we have also asked the hospitals to refer 10% of the children visiting the hospitals for Covid tests,” Randeep explained.

BBMP
Bengaluru
Covid-19
Coronavirus

