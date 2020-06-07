BBMP sets up 460 teams to enforce home quarantine

Embracing home quarantine as the ultimate guard against the spread of Covid-19, the BBMP has set up 460 special teams to ensure those coming to Bengaluru from outside the state and country do not viiolate the rules.

Issuing a new standard operating procedure (SoP) which makes 14-day home qurantine for all except to those coming to state from Maharashtra, the BBMP has set up a seven-member committee comprising doctors and IT professionals to monitor the enfocement of SoP.

Only For those coming from Maharashtra and abroad, seven day institutional quarantine will continue to be mandatory. They have to spend another seven days at home. The BBMP has also given a list of persons exempted from instiutional quarantine. They will have to undergo 21-day home quarantine. Those violating the rules will be shifted to instiutional quarantine.

Apart from the 460 teams, booth level committees comprise of a booth-level officer and two offiicials from Bescom, BWSSB, Police and home guards will also be set up. The team will keep an eye on those subjected to home quarantine. The houses of such individual will have a poster and the neighbours will be informed about the same.

The team will visit the house at least two or three times during the 14-day home quarantine. The BBMP believes that the resident welfare associations (RWA) and neighbours will help in the enforcement.

The SoP allows RWAs to appoint private security personnel or install CCTV cameras to keep an eye on people in home quarantine.