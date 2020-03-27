BBMP shifts markets to large playgrounds to practise social distancing

In an effort to stop people from crowding in supermarkets, the BBMP will turn all playgrounds into markets to conveniently practice social distancing rules.

Civic officials said the vegetable market in Kalasipalya in the south zone will be shifted to the National College Grounds and the Sarakki market will be shifted to the Jaraganahalli Ground to ensure sufficient space to ensure social distance is maintained.

In the east zone, two playgrounds have been identified in Pulikeshi Nagar (Frazer Town), while the Swami Vivekananda playground has been identified in the west zone.

"We have already identified fields in each zone for setting up of markets, where vegetables, fruits and groceries will be made available to people. Our personnel has already been marking the area as per the social distancing rules," explained a senior BBMP official.

The markets will function in the designated playgrounds from Saturday, enabling citizens to buy vegetables and fruits in their respective zones rather than congregating at KR Market or Yeshwantpur, officials said.

Throughout Thursday and Friday, BBMP officials cleaned up areas around KR Market, removed mounting garbage and spraying disinfectants.