BBMP solid waste processing units handling just 1,530 tonnes segregated waste per day

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has said that its seven municipal solid waste management units, which have a capacity to handle 2,300 tonnes of mixed waste per day, are handling only 1,530 tonnes of segregated waste.

In its compliance report on solid waste management rules to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the BBMP said that over 26,000 tonnes of compost is generated annually from these plants.

The BBMP generated about 3,000 to 3,500 tonnes of solid waste daily.

Earlier, the NGT had asked all states to submit compliance reports on municipal waste management rules.

Landfills at Bagaluru and Mitttaganahalli have been scientifically capped and these capped areas have been developed into garden landscapes. As part of the ongoing environmental monitoring measure, passive gas venting and leachate monitoring wells have been provided for.

BBMP has two Leachate Treatment Plants (LTPS) at Doddabidarakallu Waste Processing Plant and Bellahalli Landfill with a combined capacity of 150 kilo litres daily.

Of the total about 28,000 tonnes of refuse-derived fuel that has been produced till date, 26,500 tonnes of fuel has been transported for use as an alternative fuel in cement factories.

The Palike also invested Rs 76 crore for setting up 50 Mini Transfer Stations to shift the solid waste from tippers to compactors in a closed facility rather than in the open. These are now in the implementation phase, the BBMP said in the compliance report.

The BBMP deployed ex-servicemen as marshals in all its processing plants and sanitary landfill for strict monitoring and also to ensure safety and security of the facilities.

"Total 164 dry waste collection centres have been established and functional in BBMP and about 130 tonne per day of recyclable materials are sold to recyclers,"the report said.

Bengaluru handles its quantum of waste through a huge fleet of 4,000 primary collection vehicles and 500 plus second transportation vehicles, the report said.

“BBMP also prepared a micro level waste management plan at ward level in the form of blocks. Each block in a ward is based on 750 households based on which allocations of collection of waste and also street sweeping ctc is prepared. The state policy is not yet prepared and hence, BBMP is awaiting the state policy. It is expected by December 2021,” the report said.