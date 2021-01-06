BBMP to get control of most BDA parks in city

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will hand over all the city parks to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in a phased manner.

At a meeting with the BDA’s horticulture and forest wings, the agency’s chairperson and Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath said the parks developed by the BDA would be handed over to the BBMP in all the BDA layouts.

Stating that the chief minister has approved the proposal, Vishwanath said: “Most parks will be handed over to the BBMP and only a few of the fully developed parks will be retained by the BDA. Even vacant park sites will be handed over.”

He directed the officials to prepare the documents to hand over the ownership, clarifying that one more round of talks will be held with the BBMP commissioner soon regarding the issue. The BDA has also decided to develop parks under its control and the approved layouts as tree parks.

“The tree parks will have tree species that have a longer life. There will be a path to facilitate walkers and

joggers. Seating arrangements will also be made, and children’s play areas will be constructed depending on space availability,” he said.

The agency is also considering developing parks in partnership with builders and corporate companies. Vishwanath also directed officials to file cases against individuals, cooperative societies and organisations that fail to set up civic amenity services on plots allotted to them only for that purpose.