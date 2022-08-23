BBMP to go ahead with existing polling stations in Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have finished inspecting the polling stations across the city and are in the process of finalising the draft voters’ list, which is to be published on August 25.

The ward delimitation process, wherein the city will have 243 wards as opposed to the earlier 198, demands a spot inspection by the BBMP officials.

“Our officials have been working on preparing the list and have visited every ward over the last one month. Revenue officers, tax inspectors and others have been given the task of preparing the list,” said Rangappa S, BBMP Special Commissioner (Administration).

However, to avoid confusion among the voters, the civic body will go ahead with the same number of polling stations.

“The boundaries of a few wards have been changed. We have retained the same number of polling stations and will make sure clear communication in this regard reaches the public,” a senior BBMP official said.