BBMP urges citizens to take second dose of Covid-19 vaccine as cases rise

Close to three lakh city residents eligible to receive the second vaccine dose have not taken the jab despite completing the required number of days.

In the face of rising cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is reaching out to those yet to be vaccinated with an offer to get jabbed at home.

“There is some resistance to taking the vaccine. After the third wave, there is a common perception that coronavirus is harmless. Our records show that the unvaccinated are affected the most,” said Dr Thrilok Chandra, BBMP’s Special Commissioner at the health division.

Door-to-door drive

He said the BBMP has vaccinated seven lakh eligible citizens for the second time in the last two months by taking the drive door-to-door. “Since Covid-19 cases are increasing, we have sought the government’s approval to hire more doctors, swab collectors and data entry operators,” he said.

Also Read | Slight rise in Covid cases in Karnataka but no need to panic: Bommai

Among the 91 lakh people eligible for the second dose, 89 lakh have been vaccinated. The BBMP is testing 3,000 people a day and reports 80 to 100 Covid-19 cases a day.

After New Delhi, Bengaluru has the highest number of active cases in the country. While Delhi accounts for 3,975, Bengaluru has 1,610. Mumbai stands third with 521 cases.

Within Bengaluru, Mahadevapura and East Zone have been reporting more cases in the last three weeks. “The symptoms reported this time are the same as the previous wave. Those who tested positive for Covid-19 have mild to moderate symptoms,” Dr Chandra said.

Marshals enforce mask rule in market areas

With experts predicting the fourth wave, the BBMP has started implementation of Covid-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in the city. On Tuesday, it deployed 30 marshals in the market areas to spread awareness. “Markets are crowded places. Hence, 30 marshals have been deployed. Marshals on routine solid waste management (SWM) duty have also been asked to spread awareness wherever violations are observed,” said Rajbir Singh, chief marshal (BBMP).

Also Read | Covid-19 4th wave may peak after June: K Sudhakar

Besides spreading awareness on wearing masks and social distancing, the marshals are also urging citizens to take the second jab. The BBMP is also planning to depute marshals in railway stations, bus stops and other places with a high footfall.

Mandatory masking is followed in metro stations and trains where vigilant home guards are strictly imposing rules.

Check out latest DH videos here