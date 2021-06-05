BBMP West Zone close to achieving 100% vaccination in 45+ category

The BBMP's West Zone is left with just one lakh people from the 45 years and above group to achieve 100% vaccination in the category.

Reviewing the progress of the vaccination drive in West Bengaluru comprising of Malleswaram, Govindarajanagar, Yeshwantpur and Chamarajpet constituencies, Deputy Chief Minister and chairperson of the Covid task force Dr C N Ashwath Narayan directed officials to go door-to-door to find all those aged over 45 who have fallen through the cracks.

“The West Zone has a population of 23.72 lakh. Out of this, four lakh are 45 and above. We have covered about 80% of the population and about one lakh people still remain (to be vaccinated),” Narayan explained.

Stressing that authorities have adequate stock of vaccine in the zone, the Deputy Chief Minister exhorted officials to hold awareness campaigns at the booth level. "Go by the voters' list and locate people belonging to the target group and provide them with the vaccine," Dr Narayan told officials.

He said vaccine doses allotted must be used on the same day. If people fail to turn up at one vaccination centre, the vaccine doses must be transferred to the adjoining centres and people there should be given the injection. “Officials must not sit idle just because there are no people. The vaccine is the only remedy we have got to fight Covid-19."

Dr Narayan said there is enough stock to vaccinate the 45-plus age group, but those in the 18 to 45 age group should wait for some more time. “We are planning to provide vaccination to every booth within the BBMP limits,” he said.