BCU may get teachers from Japan

These native teachers will train both students and master trainers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 22 2021, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 19:31 ist

The Bengaluru City University (BCU) may soon get native teachers to train students and teachers at the Centre for Global Languages. During a recent visit of a Japanese delegation from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), led by Ikeda Mutsuko, officials discussed about signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the BCU to send native teachers from Japan to teach the Japanese language.

These native teachers will train both students and master trainers. The programme will be implemented by June 2022 after completing all the necessary legal works. Speaking about it, Prof Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice Chancellor of BCU, said, "We are trying for a wide range of academic collaborations considering the job opportunities in Japan."

It can be recalled that recently even the representatives from Spain have visited BCU and signed an MOU to provide native teachers to teach Spanish at the Centre for global languages in BCU.

