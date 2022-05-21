BDA sells 628 corner sites in e-auction  

In a recent e-auction, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) managed to sell 628 of the 1,036 corner sites. With the base price of Rs 391.68 crore, these sites were sold at Rs 589.13 crore.

Corner sites from Banashankari, JP Nagar, Kempegowda Layout, Anjanapura, and other layouts were put under auction.

A corner site in Banashankari 2nd Stage was sold at Rs 4.39 crore, which is the top price. Another site in Kempegowda Layout 7th Stage went for a record Rs 1,14,600 per sqm.