BDA sells 628 corner sites in e-auction  

BDA sells 628 corner sites in e-auction  

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 21 2022, 02:14 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 04:56 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

In a recent e-auction, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) managed to sell 628 of the 1,036 corner sites. With the base price of Rs 391.68 crore, these sites were sold at Rs 589.13 crore.

Corner sites from Banashankari, JP Nagar, Kempegowda Layout, Anjanapura, and other layouts were put under auction.

A corner site in Banashankari 2nd Stage was sold at Rs 4.39 crore, which is the top price. Another site in Kempegowda Layout 7th Stage went for a record Rs 1,14,600 per sqm.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BDA
BDA sites
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Bangalore Development Authority (BDA)

What's Brewing

I will definitely play IPL next year: MS Dhoni

I will definitely play IPL next year: MS Dhoni

Not that amazing: Record-breaking Everest climber

Not that amazing: Record-breaking Everest climber

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

 