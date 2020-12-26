Beneficiaries identified for Covid-19 vaccination in Bengaluru

The BBMP has so far identified health workers in 3,967 government and private facilities for vaccination.

“We’ve uploaded details of 92,630 beneficiaries to the government of India portal. This is 90% of the total 1,03,468 health workers both in government and private facilities,” said Dr Sudarshan, Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCHO) with the BBMP who is in charge of creating the health workers’ list.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“Vaccines will be first stored at Dasappa Hospital vaccine store” Dr Sudarshan added. The BBMP jurisdiction has 17,956 government health workers and 85,512 in private health facilities. The BBMP has ten ice-lined refrigerators at Dasappa Hospital vaccine store, from where vaccines will be transferred to 141 PHCs, 24 maternity homes and six referral hospitals.