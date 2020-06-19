Bengaluru: 17 cases recorded in BBMP limits

The city recorded only 17 cases on Thursday. While that seems like good news, the bad news was that no cases were disclosed by BBMP.

A Palike officer clarified that the tally lacked the new cases recorded within the BBMP limits. “We are verifying the details of these confirmed cases and they will be disclosed on Friday,” said Dr Vijendra Bilaguli, chief health officer, BBMP.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the number of cases “from the BBMP side is 16”. At least four of the new cases are pregnant women in Chamarajpet and two more individuals in Chickpet, a BBMP health officer revealed.

Meanwhile, among the disclosed cases in Bengaluru Urban, the largest group were five people categorised as “contact under tracing,” which signifies that they are new cases.

According to data released by health officials from Bengaluru Urban, four of these were discovered, thanks to a pre-surgical evaluation. The fifth case is a nurse employed at a leprosy hospital in Kengeri. She first reported symptoms of the disease (in this case, a fever) on June 14. Two primary contacts and a secondary contact have been identified, although it is not clear where she picked up the infection from.

Four more cases are people with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) who also have Covid-19. The most serious among them is Patient 7807, a 40-year-old man from Vinayakanagar whose medical history shows he is diabetic.

Two other ILI cases are also said to have “breathlessness”, a late symptom of the disease that can be fatal. One of them is a 54-year-old woman from Anjanapura and the other is a 23-year-old man from Gottigere.

Eight deaths reported

Among the numbers were eight deaths, including six long-pending cases. Of the two newer cases, one was a 65-year-old woman with hypertension who died on June 17.

The second deceased is a 31-year-old man with ILI who had been admitted to Covid care on June 13. Health officials noted that he had a cough, though no comorbidities were disclosed. He succumbed to the disease on Thursday.

Longest stay, shortest stay

Fourteen people were discharged on Thursday. The patient hospitalised for the longest time, a 49-year-old man, spent 19 days at the hospital. Patient 6366, a 33-year-old man from Sanjaynagar, had spent the shortest time of seven days.