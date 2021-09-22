Bengaluru apartment fire: Flats locked, residents evacuated

Soon after putting out the inferno, fire and emergency services personnel, police officers and civicl defence personnel evacuated all the residents of the apartment in SBI Colony, Devarachikkanahalli, to a club house located in the opposite building and gave them first aid.

The apartment has 72 flats, of which 60 were occupied.

"All the flats have been locked and taken over by the police and emergency response team. They are assessing the building for any possible damage or leakage in the gas supply system. A detailed assessment will be completed by Wednesday. Until then, all residents have been provided with accommodation at the Jahnavi Enclave apartment across the road," said Bommanahalli MLA, M Satish Reddy.

In case of medicines or other essentials to be brought down from the flats, only one or two persons were allowed to go and get them. Residents were provided with food, water and basic essentials for stay at the club house.

