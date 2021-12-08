Arbitrary frisking rules irk B'luru metro passengers

Bengaluru: Arbitrary frisking rules irk metro passengers

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Dec 08 2021, 01:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 05:42 ist
BMRCL spokesperson B L Yashavanth Chavan said the transporter would look into the matter. Credit: DH Photo

Arbitrary frisking rules practised by security guards at metro stations is hassling passengers, who call them insensitive.

The problem is limited to some metro stations, especially under Phase 2.  

On Monday, a private firm manager was stopped from entering the MG Road station by a security officer, who was not satisfied after verifying that his silver rudraksha chain had caused the hand-held metal detector to beep.

“On his asking, I took out my wallet and phone. He then asked me to get them scanned, too,” he said. 

Rajani Bhargav had a similar experience at Pattanagere. “After complying with the demand to scan everything I had on my person, the woman security guard demanded that I remove mangalsutra. I had to argue with her for several minutes,” she said.

BMRCL spokesperson B L Yashavanth Chavan said the transporter would look into the matter.

“The rule about scanning phones and wallets was introduced after the second wave. We will sensitise the staff to the need to behave well with commuters,” he said. 

