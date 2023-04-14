Bengaluru: 'BBMP workers' accused of stealing pet cat

Bengaluru: 'BBMP workers' accused of stealing pet cat

Harishitha B, who lives in Cox Town, said in her police complaint that the suspects Uday and Pratap stole the pet animal between 5 pm and 5.15 pm

DHNS
DHNS, H M Chaithanya Swamy,
  • Apr 14 2023, 03:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 04:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A 28-year-old woman has accused two BBMP workers of stealing her cat from her house on April 5.

Harishitha B, who lives on Bachammal Road in Cox Town, said in her police complaint that the suspects Uday and Pratap stole the pet animal between 5 pm and 5.15 pm.

The incident was captured on CCTV, showing the duo attempting to catch the cat with a net. Pulakeshinagar police have taken up a case of theft against Uday and Pratap, both residents of Lazar Road, and are making efforts to nab them.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BBMP

Related videos

What's Brewing

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

 