Bengaluru: 'BBMP workers' accused of stealing pet cat

A 28-year-old woman has accused two BBMP workers of stealing her cat from her house on April 5.
Harishitha B, who lives on Bachammal Road in Cox Town, said in her police complaint that the suspects Uday and Pratap stole the pet animal between 5 pm and 5.15 pm.
The incident was captured on CCTV, showing the duo attempting to catch the cat with a net. Pulakeshinagar police have taken up a case of theft against Uday and Pratap, both residents of Lazar Road, and are making efforts to nab them.
