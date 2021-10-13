Bengaluru building on the verge of collapse razed to the ground by BBMP

Hanging by a thread after its foundation was washed away by the incessant rains, the three-storeyed building in NGO Layout in Kamala Nagar of Mahalakshmi Layout limits was razed to the ground by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials.

Losing everything that they had saved for years together, it was an agonising moment for the residents who helplessly witnessed the demolition. The NDRF personnel and Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services personnel along with the BBMP officials brought down the building without causing much damage to the adjoining buildings.

Even though residents were evacuated immediately, none of them were allowed to collect any belongings, furniture or appliances from their houses. Using earth movers and drilling machines, the demolition was executed as per plan and the building fell on to a vacant plot behind. A small shed built on the vacant land was also damaged due to the debris.

Police had barricaded the area and evacuated the residents in the locality prior to the demolition. One of the residents said, “I had bought a new television and it is gone. Our neighbours had got Rs 10 lakh worth jewellery for their daughter’s marriage. That has also gone to soil.”

BBMP officials revealed to DH that the structural stability of the adjoining buildings will be assessed by engineering experts as a precautionary measure.

