Bengaluru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

Mercury dropped significantly in Bengaluru on the second day of pre-monsoon showers on Friday.

The sky opened up in the eastern, southeastern and central parts of Bengaluru on Friday evening, resulting in the familiar scene of overflowing manholes, waterlogged streets and traffic jams.

The Outer Ring Road was flooded in its eastern and southeastern parts. Residents complained of waterlogging in KR Puram, Whitefield, Varthur, Kadugodi, Marathahalli, Hoodi and the surrounding areas.

Late-night rainfall data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the eastern parts of the city received more rainfall than the rest of the city.

Between 8.30 am and 11.30 pm, the IMD’s Bengaluru city observatory recorded 3.8 mm of rainfall and the HAL airport observatory 17.7 mm. The city observatory represents Bengaluru’s central parts, while the HAL airport observatory is representative of eastern and southeastern areas.

There was a significant drop in temperatures. The maximum temperature in the city on Friday evening was 31.6°C, two degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 20°C, one degree below normal.

At the HAL airport observatory, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 30.2 mm and 20.0 mm, respectively.

The maximum temperature dropped by at least four degrees Celsius.

As per the forecast released by the IMD at 11 pm on Friday, Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts would receive light thundershowers with surface winds travelling at speeds of up to 40 kmph.

A partly cloudy sky with light rain has been forecast for both districts on March 18.