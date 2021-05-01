Bengaluru cops collect Rs 2.6 crore in fine for violation of curfew

Police on Friday collected Rs 2.57 crore in fine from those who violated curfew rules and failed to wear a mask and maintain social distance.

City police commissioner Kamal Pant inspected the curfew measures following complaints that rules were being violated in many pockets of the city.

Police said Rs 2.57 crore was collected in 17,362 cases registered between April 1 to 29. “Many hotels, shops and malls have been booked, too,” an officer said.

While essential supplies, construction work, cable and telephone and medical emergency services were exempted from the curfew, many were found roaming unnecessarily in the city, which even led to traffic jams in some areas. Traffic congestion was seen at Yeshwantpur, Hebbal, Majestic, Corporation Circle, Satellite Bus Station and other areas in the city.

5,000 vehicles seized

Police said, as of Friday, 5,085 vehicles were seized for moving around without a valid reason.

“We are looking into each passing vehicle, and have seized 4,632 two-wheelers, 205 auto-rickshaws and 248 cars. The owners have to get their vehicles by approaching the court,” a policeman said.