Bengaluru doctor poisons tree blocking view to new home

A doctor in south Bengaluru has allegedly poisoned a large tree around his property to clear the view to his newly constructed home.

Residents of Panchasheela Block in BEML Layout 3rd Stage in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, allege that the individual, Dr Narendra Nikitha, injected mercury to the bottom stem of the tree because it prevented onlookers from seeing the full elevation of his building.

When confronted by members of the resident’s association on October 30, Dr Narendra allegedly claimed that he had requested permission from the BBMP to cut down 15-year-old tree growing in front of their home. When no response came from the Tree Officer of the BBMP for RR Nagar, Bhanu Prakash, Dr Narendra took to poisoning the tree with mercury, the resident’s association claimed.

“He thought that the tree was obstructing the view to his building, so he drilled holes around the base of this tree and began injecting it with chemicals,” said Rajkumar, Joint Secretary of the Panchasheela Block Residents Association.

Discovery of the action has enraged residents of the block, as they alleged that the doctor has already cut down two trees during construction of his house a year ago. The residents also claim that a total of five trees have been destroyed by the doctor on Shanti Marg.

Rajkumar added that the doctor had claimed that he wanted the tree cut down because it was causing asthma to members of his family.

The Panchasheela Block Residents Association has filed a complaint with the BBMP Forest Cell.