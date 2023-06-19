Bengaluru: Four foreigners among 87 women rescued from pubs

B'luru: 4 foreigners among 87 women rescued from pubs

Chetan B C, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 19 2023, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 02:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested nine people and rescued 87 women by raiding three pubs in the city from Saturday night through early Sunday. 

The CCB's women protection squad raided Fuel Restobar on Richmond Road on Saturday, and Club 7 in Amarjyothi HBCS Layout, and Shegan Bar and Kitchen on Hennur Main Road on Sunday, according to a statement. 

Police said the raid was carried out based on information that these establishments were running without licences, playing loud music and engaging women from different states and countries to seduce customers. 

After the raid on Fuel Restobar, three suspects were taken into custody while a fourth ran away. Nineteen women were rescued.  

At Club 7, the CCB arrested three suspects and rescued 55 women. At least three more suspects are absconding, the CCB said. 

The CCB rescued 13 women, among them three Thais and one Sudanese, after raiding Shegan Bar and Kitchen. 

