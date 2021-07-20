Bengaluru gears up for Bakrid, but with poor demand for sheep, goats

The prevailing pandemic situation has left hundreds of farmers and livestock breeders such as sheep and goats in a fix. With Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, just a day away, Bengaluru is witnessing a tepid response to the sale of goats and sheep.

Despite people thronging Eidgahs, farmers and breeders revealed that the regular sales have lost their sheen this year due to fear of Covid-19.

While the prices of sheep and goats have shot up considerably, the demand to purchase these animals has come down. While the lockdown conditions had spoiled the festive spirit in the past, farmers and breeders were hopeful that this year would help them with profitable revenue. However, much to their dismay, there are hardly any takers even as breeds such as Bannur, Malpura, Sonadi, Mecheri and Jamunapari have flooded the markets.

Farmers who have put up animals for sale at Chamarajpet Eidgah told DH that despite overwhelming turnout, not many have evinced interest to buy the animals. Adding to their woes, the cloudy and rainy conditions have further worsened the business. "We arrived two days ago with 40 sheep. We have been able to sell only 15 to 20 sheep. Despite lockdown conditions, we had good business in our hometowns last year. While we were able to sell sheep for ₹15,000 to 20,000, now people are refusing to pay ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 in Bengaluru," explained Eeranna, a sheep farmer from Sira in Tumakuru.

Shivalinge Gowda, a farmer from Maddur said, "We came here with eight goats and only two have been sold. People are afraid to come out and buy due to the pandemic fear. Each of our goats ranges from ₹30,000 to ₹35,000 with an average meat quantity of 50 kg. However, the purchasers are not ready to pay more than ₹15,000 to ₹20,000.

Faizan Ahmed, a resident of Vijayanagar who visited the grounds for purchase said, "We were excited to celebrate the festival after a gloomy pandemic season. But the prices of sheep have doubled regardless of the varieties. Also, economic stress induced by the pandemic has also prevented people from spending."

