B'luru Godown blast: 3 survivors suffer up to 30% burns

Bengaluru Godown blast: 3 survivors suffer up to 30% burns, one may lose leg

The three men are being treated at the BMCRI-affiliated Victoria Hospital's Mahabodhi Burns Centre

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 24 2021, 01:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 02:49 ist
A man grieves the death of a relative in the blast at New Tharagupet, Bengaluru, on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo/M S Manjunath

Three survivors of the blast in Tharagupet have suffered burn injuries on the face and back ranging from 20% to 30% but are likely to make it through, a doctor said.

One of them, however, suffered a severe fractured crush injury to the right leg, which is difficult to save, said Dr K T Ramesh, Head, Department of Plastic Surgery, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

The three men are being treated at the BMCRI-affiliated Victoria Hospital's Mahabodhi Burns Centre. The bodies of two men men killed in the blast have been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem, which is likely to happen on Friday.

The three survivors are local residents and aged between 40 and 50.

"One of them has suffered a severe fractured crush injury to his right leg. It is difficult to salvage his leg, seems doubtful. After he stabilises, we may consider. During a blast, a crush injury can happen. We will seek the orthopaedics' opinion after he stabilises," Dr Ramesh said.

