Bengaluru Godown blast: 3 survivors suffer up to 30% burns, one may lose leg

Three survivors of the blast in Tharagupet have suffered burn injuries on the face and back ranging from 20% to 30% but are likely to make it through, a doctor said.
One of them, however, suffered a severe fractured crush injury to the right leg, which is difficult to save, said Dr K T Ramesh, Head, Department of Plastic Surgery, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).
The three men are being treated at the BMCRI-affiliated Victoria Hospital's Mahabodhi Burns Centre. The bodies of two men men killed in the blast have been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem, which is likely to happen on Friday.
The three survivors are local residents and aged between 40 and 50.
"One of them has suffered a severe fractured crush injury to his right leg. It is difficult to salvage his leg, seems doubtful. After he stabilises, we may consider. During a blast, a crush injury can happen. We will seek the orthopaedics' opinion after he stabilises," Dr Ramesh said.
