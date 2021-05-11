Bengaluru hospitals begin vaccinating people aged 18-44 against Covid-19, turn back those unregistered

The exercise to vaccinate people in the 18-44 age group began in the city with hiccups as the numbers thronging the centres outnumbered the dosages administered.

Government hospitals and medical colleges may be ecstatic about the speed with which they vaccinated 100-150 beneficiaries at their centres, but individuals in the 18-44 age group were frustrated about their inability to secure a slot on CoWIN.

DH spoke to hospital authorities at KC General, CV Raman, Nimhans and Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) who said people without appointments had turned up.

KC General said it will speak to higher authorities on allowing walk-ins to take the place of those absenting despite having appointments (numbering about 30 per cent), but CV Raman, Nimhans and BMCRI turned back people without appointments at the gate.

Authorities at Jayanagar General did not deal with anyone without an appointment and were quite happy at the hassle-free manner of the vaccination exercise.

Dr B R Venkateshaiah, medical superintendent, KC General Hospital, said the hospital has been given a list of 150 beneficiaries. “Around 70 per cent turned up."

"We have to talk to our higher-ups to see if we can vaccinate walk-ins instead of the 30 per cent beneficiaries missing from the scene despite having an appointment,” he added.

Youngsters arrived at the hospital for vaccination at 6 am, took a token and stood in queue till noon, only to be asked to go home. “It is wrong on their part,” Dr Venkateshaiah said. “It was informed in all forms of media that only scheduled beneficiaries will be entertained.”

Dr H D R Radhakrishna, medical superintendent, CV Raman, said there is no point in gathering at the centres without appointments.

"There are only six or seven government hospitals and colleges and each of them cannot vaccinate more than 150 per day. There are more than a lakh people between the age of 18 and 44. How can we vaccinate all of them if they just start flooding hospitals without an appointment?" Dr Radhakrishna said.

Dr Shashidhar, resident medical officer, Nimhans, said they had to turn back families of their own staff members as they could not secure a slot on CoWIN. “Out of 150, 139 have been vaccinated. The remaining 11 will also be vaccinated soon. Security guards have been asked to turn away those without appointments at the gate itself,” he said.

Youngsters, wait for your turn

Dr P S Ranganath, HOD of Community Medicine, Victoria Hospital, said 137 out of the 150 scheduled have been vaccinated, while 13 are yet to show up. People heard announcements that walk-ins will not be entertained and went back.

At ESI Rajajinagar, 133 out of 150 scheduled had been vaccinated,

while at Jayanagar General, 99 out of 100 scheduled individuals have

been vaccinated.

“Youngsters should wait for their turn to get the shot,” said Sudha B M, nodal officer for Covid vaccination, Jayanagar General. “While it takes 15 minutes each for those aged over 45, it is much smoother for those over 18 years since they are pre-registered.”