Bengaluru human chain marks Gandhi death anniversary

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 31 2020, 00:30am ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 01:35am ist
Women take part in a human chain to observe Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary and protest against CAA, NRC and NPR on MG road in Bengaluru on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Photo by Janardhan B K

Commuters on Thursday were confused seeing long lines of people standing along roadways across the city, holding hands and pro-Gandhi placards.

The city-wide human chain, which shelved anti-CAA rallies in favour of remembering the Mahatma’s 72nd death anniversary, was held from 10.30 am to 12 noon in K R Puram, Malleswaram and Yeshwantpur, and between 4 and 5 pm along the Gandhi statue at MG Road, at TV Tower to Mekhri Circle and briefly in front of Town Hall. 

“The idea of the human chain is to get thousands of people to link up across Bengaluru,” an organiser said. He added that the event was organised in order to spread the message that all Indians should remain united in spite of the divisive political climate. 

The event was granted permission after organisers accepted stringent police conditions not to block traffic.

Although organisers expected thousands to complete the human chain across all spokes of the city, it was completed only from Mekhri Circle to the TV Tower.

