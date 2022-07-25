Bengaluru lagging behind on implementing NACP schemes to tackle air pollution

Despite receiving Rs 425 crore under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in the last two years to improve air quality, Bengaluru has failed to make the most of the funds.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) sources said Bengaluru is lagging behind in implementing NCAP schemes compared to Davangere, Kalaburagi and Hubballi-Dharwad, which are also selected under the scheme.

“Though air quality in the city has improved over the last two years, implementation of projects and other criteria were not impressive, according to the Central Pollution Control Board,” a senior KSPCB official told DH. “In 2020-21, while the other three cities received 100 points, Bengaluru got only 75 points, leading to a cut in the funds.”

After funds were sanctioned under the 15th finance commission, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) made grand plans right from installing water fountains at busy junctions to absorb particulate matter and mechanised sweepers to clear fine dust on the road. Bulk of those plans are yet to be implemented.

BBMP sources said most of these plans are still in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage, while a few of them may have reached the tender preparation stage.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the civic body plans to expedite the implementation process.

“We are finalising the service levels for the mechanised sweeping machines to meet our requirements. Also, smog towers need to be put up at critical points and we are identifying such points. We have an action plan in place,” he said.

KSPCB officials said they are monitoring the programme. “We are meeting all implementing departments like the BBMP and BMTC. These are long-term plans, and we are sure we will see significant improvements in air quality by 2024 targeted by NCAP,” said KSPCB Chairman Dr Shanth A Thimmaiah.

Experts said strict implementation is the key. “The KSPCB, in fact, prepared a comprehensive action plan with over 40 actionable items. But we do not see implementation of the plan on the ground,” air quality expert Dr Puttanna said.

Data assessment

Data suggests PM10 (Particulate Matter), which was at 92 in 2018-19, came down to 73 in 2019-20 and 62 for 2020-21.

KSPCB officials and experts believe it could have been brought down even further if the project had taken off.