Bengaluru Metro service to resume with limited operations from Monday

Only those who have smartcards will be allowed

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 19 2021, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2021, 22:39 ist
A view Namma metro passing through the city. Credit: DH Photo

After a gap of nearly two months, Namma Metro trains will resume limited operations from Monday.

The services will be available from 7 am to 11 am and 3 pm to 6 pm with a frequency of five minutes. "However, the frequency of the train operations will be revised depending on the passenger traffic," Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a release.

Only those who have smartcards will be allowed with officials encouraging the public to opt for online recharge. "Cash transactions are also permitted for purchase of smartcards and its top-up at stations. However, cashless transactions are preferred," the release added.

As per the prevailing protocol, passengers will be allowed after thermal scanning. BMRCL will provide hand sanitisation at the station but passengers will have to follow alternate seating measures, mandatory face mask and social distancing rules and stand only on yellow strip markers in trains.

 

