Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Ban on 2-wheelers, autos kicks in; some evaders have their way

The ban on two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, tractors and non-motorised vehicles on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, which came into effect on Tuesday, was largely successful, but there were a few evaders too.

Police and NHAI officials were busy at the junction near Panchamukhi Ganapathi temple in Kengeri, trying to divert two-wheeler and auto drivers from the expressway, while notice boards on the road alerted the riders about the change.

Most of those vehicles were diverted on to the service road, but a few evaded the officials’ checks and proceeded towards the toll booth.

Drivers of such vehicles were warned at the toll booth, but allowed to continue on the service road.

An NHAI official noted that all the 20-odd vehicles that had violated the rules and reached the toll booth were two-wheelers.

“There are violations since the rule is new. That is why we are letting them off with warnings. Things should settle down in a week or two,” he said.

Mixed reactions

However, the riders were ambivalent about the move. While some hailed it as a welcome step to thwart accidents on the highway, others opposed it citing inconvenience due to extended travel time.

Srinivas, a retired sub-inspector, welcomed the decision. He said, “It is a welcome step by NHAI as it will bring down fatal accidents since most of the casualties are two-wheeler riders.”

Manu, a resident of Pandavapur taluk in Mandya and a practising advocate in Karnataka High Court, was not impressed with the changes. “I travel at least three to four times a week to my hometown on my bike. The journey on the highway takes around an hour to my village, but the time is double on the service road,” he said.

Not foolproof

The plan is not foolproof as there are junctions where two-wheelers on the service road can rejoin the e-way. While policemen were present at the junctions on Tuesday, the vigilance is bound to decrease in the coming days, making it easier for violators.

A junction before Bidadi is a case in point. While the policemen stop two-wheelers and autos from rejoining the e-way here, there hasn’t been any similar checks to stop four-wheelers that come from the service roads.

Several four-wheelers have been avoiding both toll plazas on the way to Mysuru, saving Rs 330 in the process.