Bengaluru: Newlywed killed in accident, husband critical

B'luru: Newlywed killed in accident, husband critical

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 22 2022, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 03:35 ist

A newly married woman died while her husband is battling for life following a road accident in eastern Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar on Saturday night, police said. 

Anand, 30, and Shwetha, 28, both private firm employees from Hebbal, had gone shopping and watched a film at a cinema hall. 

On their way back, a lorry (registration number TN 29/BK 6211) rear-ended their scooter near the Kalyan Nagar junction. Both fell off the scooter. Shwetha sustained grievous head injuries and died on the spot while Anand is battling for life in a hospital. 

The Banaswadi traffic police seized the lorry and are searching for its driver, who had fled the spot after the accident. 

