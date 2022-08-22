Bengaluru: Newlywed killed in accident, husband critical

A newly married woman died while her husband is battling for life following a road accident in eastern Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar on Saturday night, police said.
Anand, 30, and Shwetha, 28, both private firm employees from Hebbal, had gone shopping and watched a film at a cinema hall.
On their way back, a lorry (registration number TN 29/BK 6211) rear-ended their scooter near the Kalyan Nagar junction. Both fell off the scooter. Shwetha sustained grievous head injuries and died on the spot while Anand is battling for life in a hospital.
The Banaswadi traffic police seized the lorry and are searching for its driver, who had fled the spot after the accident.
