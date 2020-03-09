Bengaluru: Panic grips Whitefield as school fans coronavirus fears

A school in Whitefield declared holiday and a consulting company sent 10 employees home after an email sent by principal of the institution informing the teachers to stay calm over the parent of a student self reporting COVID-19 infection has sent waves of panic among residents of the area.

Screenshots of the email went viral on social media on Monday afternoon with even officials caught off guard. The email referred to the panic among the teachers about a "known fact that one parent" from an apartment located near the school "has been screened positive for the coronavirus".

However, as some staffers circulated the screenshots of the email on social media, panic spread like wildfire in no time. Thousands of parents who are sending their wards to the schools started calling the principal, who had by then informed the BEO. By 12.30 PM, the school had declared holiday.

When contacted, Shanthi Menon principal of the school said she was not aware whether the parent has tested positive. "I received an email from parents on Sunday seeking leave for her child. In the mail, she mentioned that her husband returned recently from overseas had flu-like symptoms. I immediately informed education department officials and also sent an internal communication to our teachers as many of them live in the same apartment," said Shanthi Menon.

However, teachers and other parents living in the apartment complex located opposite to the school started panicking as suspect parent also lives in the same apartment.

Meanwhile, a major consulting firm sent home about 10 employees who happened to live in the same apartment. It was not clear how authorities of the firm got news of the situation. However, it appreared that the fear that one of the employees may be infected led to the "precautionery measure".