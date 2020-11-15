Bengaluru: Parents demand fee regulation, stage protest

Bengaluru: Parents demand fee regulation, stage protest against private schools

Parents alleged that some of the private schools in the state have blocked online classes for children demanding that the fees be paid

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 15 2020, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 01:35 ist
Parents stage a protest at Freedom Park on Saturday. DH Photo/Janardhan B K
Highlights: 
What parents want...
Online classes should not be blocked, irrespective of fee payment
Strict action against private schools under the Karnataka Education Act, 1983 for any violation
The 15% increase in tuition fee should be reduced
Private schools must recalculate tuition fee based on actual expenditure divided by the number of students
Government must engage all parents regarding them as equal stakeholders in continuation of education
Secure mechanism for feedback embedded on SATS or government education website

In the midst of Deepavali and Children’s Day, hundreds of parents gathered at Freedom Park on Saturday to protest against private schools discriminating against children over the payment of fees.

Under the banner ‘Parent Community of Karnataka’, parents of students from over 40 schools in the city staged a protest for almost three hours, demanding the state government issue guidelines reducing the fee for the 2020-21 academic year owing to the pandemic and financial crisis.

During the protest, parents alleged that some of the private schools in the state have blocked online classes for children demanding that the fees be paid.

“The schools are discriminating against children by removing them from online classes. Though the parents have paid the fees for one term, the schools are demanding fees for the full term,” parents said.

“Deactivating online classes is curtailing the fundamental right of children under the Right to Education. We demand the government issue stringent guidelines for schools.” 

The parents alleged that private schools were starting online tutorials and have even started selling books online by charging extra. The protesting parents said they will meet the chief minister and the primary education minister and submit a memorandum on the issue.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Private schools
Education

What's Brewing

US Election: Will Joe Biden be good for India?

US Election: Will Joe Biden be good for India?

The thin line between success and failure

The thin line between success and failure

Where is the safest seat on an aeroplane amid Covid-19?

Where is the safest seat on an aeroplane amid Covid-19?

Wives, stop leaving money management to your spouse

Wives, stop leaving money management to your spouse

Covid-19 casts shadow over India's festival of light

Covid-19 casts shadow over India's festival of light

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

 