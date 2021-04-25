Bengaluru PMSSY hospital to be converted into Covid facility

The state government has decided to convert the 200-bedded Bengaluru Medical College Research Institute (BMCRI) Super Speciality Hospital on Victoria Hospital premises into a Covid-19 hospital, a move which will help patients struggling for beds in Bengaluru.

Started under the Prime Minister Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the hospital with Intensive Care Unit (ICU), ventilators and oxygen beds will be ready for Covid-19 patients in four days.

Despite the Covid-19 toll rising in the city, the state government had not dedicated the hospital for Covid-19 treatment, following requests from several doctors to treat cases under orthopaedic, neurology, cardio, paediatric and other departments. But on Saturday, Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar convened a video conference with the authorities concerned and directed to dedicate the hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

According to officials from the department of medical education, even during the first wave, the hospital was not used for Covid-19 treatment. Instead, it was turned into a quarantine facility for doctors serving at Victoria.

Speaking to DH, Dr P G Girish, director, department of medical education, said, "We have received directions from the government to use PMSSY hospital for Covid treatment."

As there are a few patients hospitalised for various treatments that need to be discharged, and the beds reserved for paediatric care have to be changed for adult Covid care, the process will take four days, officials said.

The hospital has 30 ICU beds and ventilators and 48 oxygen beds. Now, the paediatric department, which has around 20 beds with ICU and ventilator beds, will also be converted for adults' treatment.

It is the only government-run hospital in the state which has all the departments with centralised air condition facility, NABL-accredited laboratory with scanning facilities, canteen, laundry etc.