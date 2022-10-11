Bengaluru police arrest 19 Muslims for brandishing swords during Eid Milad procession

Bengaluru police have arrested 19 Muslims, including 14 minors, for brandishing swords and machetes during an Eid Milad procession on October 9.

The youth openly displayed the weapons during the procession in Someshwar Nagar in southern Bengaluru between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on Sunday, an officer from the Siddapura police station, in whose jurisdiction the incident happened, told DH on Tuesday.

Police acted independently to register an FIR under IPC sections related to unlawful assembly and the relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Videos of the display of weapons have been widely shared on social media.

Police are in the process of producing the arrested suspects before the jurisdictional magistrate, the officer added. They may not seek to question the suspects in custody.

During Eid Milad, which is a celebration of Prophet Mohammed's birthday, Muslims march in processions displaying tableaux and playing songs in praise of the Prophet. Exhibitions of weapons are rare.

Just a week earlier, swords were displayed during a Durga Doud (run) organised by the Hindu Jagarana Vedike in the coastal town of Udupi. According to media reports, the BJP's Udupi MLA, K Raghupathi Bhat, was among those who attended the rally. It's not clear if the police took an action in that case.

Open displays of swords and similar weapons require police permission, which is granted only in exceptional cases.