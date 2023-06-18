Bengaluru police bats for inclusion of traffic education in school syllabus

The Bengaluru Traffic Police will write to the education department, requesting the inclusion of traffic education in the school syllabus statewide to promote early awareness.

This initiative follows the release of an accident analysis report by the Bengaluru Traffic Police on Saturday. The report revealed that, in 2022, individuals with a primary education were responsible for 105 fatal accidents and 22 self-caused fatalities. Similarly, individuals with a secondary education were involved in 209 fatal accidents and 46 self-fatalities, while those with a pre-graduation education accounted for 105 fatal accidents and 34 self-fatalities.

Among the victims, 126 fatalities were among people with a primary education and 149 fatalities among those with a secondary education.

Read | Bengaluru: Road history unchecked, transparency wrecked

The report classified accidents in the city between 2020 and 2022 based on various factors such as gender, age, location, education levels, occupations, types of vehicles involved, and road types.

M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), emphasised that the purpose of the study undertaken was to “gain insights into what solutions we can take in enforcement, engineering, and awareness, to make the roads safer and reduce fatalities,” he told DH.

He added that the data highlighted the need to have traffic education in school syllabus.

“We will enhance safety measures to make roads safer and are already planning methods to incorporate this training in school education, besides the Safe Route to School project,” he said.

The year 2022 also recorded the highest number of fatal accidents among individuals aged 21 to 30, with 140 men and 17 women being victims of fatal accidents. Additionally, 72 men and three women lost their lives in self-caused accidents in the city.

Over the past three years, an average of 600 men and 94 women in Bengaluru have been involved in accidents. Men between the ages of 21 and 40 and women between the ages of 31 and 50 comprised a significant portion of the accident victims.