Bengaluru Police shun lathis, use gentler ways to enforce lockdown

The police seem to have shunned their batons and adopted a gentler approach in order to discourage people from stepping out during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Police officers in the city are now pleading with folded hands and using the public address system to ask people to stay at home. They are also using innovative ways to punish those defying the lockdown. The violators are being made to do sit-ups, sweep the streets or draw squares or circles outside pharmacies and groceries to mark where customers should stand.

The change in strategy comes after the police were widely criticised for using excessive force to enforce the ongoing lockdown.

In northern Bengaluru’s Sanjaynagar, policemen beat up a man following an argument over closing down grocery shops. The man retaliated and assaulted the policemen.

State police chief Praveen Sood agreed that his officers should not beat the people unnecessarily.

“Such a situation should not arise. In the initial days of the lockdown, many people may not have understood the real concept of the lockdown so there were incidents of people beating them. But such incidents have stopped now. There was not a single incident in the last two days,” he said.

Sood described the retaliatory assaults on the police as “shameful”, saying his officers were patrolling the streets for a greater good, not just following government orders.

“We are essentially doing social service and helping the Health Department. This is not a law and order problem or a communal riot or martial law. We are doing our duty to save mankind,” the DG&IGP said and warned of strong action against anyone assaulting the police.

“But I don’t want such a situation to arise.”

N Shashikumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said he had clearly instructed constables and other officers to not use the batons while dispersing people. “I’ve asked them to be polite to people and make public announcements,” he added.