Bengaluru records over 3,000 cases for second day running

For the second day in a row, Bengaluru’s fresh Covid-19 case numbers hit the 3,000-mark, as Karnataka as a whole registered 8,865 cases.

These figures come amid what is being described as a second surge of cases, which, since August 27, has seen statewide numbers cross 9,000.

As has been the trend since the end of June, the largest concentration of new cases was in Bengaluru Urban, which registered 3,198 new cases. Only five times have the city’s numbers exceeded 3,000. Four of those times have been during the last eight days. The city’s new numbers, however, constitute only 36% of the statewide numbers.

The rest of Thursday’s caseload was dominated by Mysuru (475 cases), Belgaum (454), Ballari (424), Dakshina Kannada (316), Hassan (252), and Shivamogga (251).

There were also 104 new deaths reported. The largest number (29) was again in Bengaluru Urban. The next highest numbers were eight each in Mysuru, Koppal, and Shivamogga. The remaining deaths had been recorded across 15 districts.

The youngest fatality was a 32-year-old woman from Koppal with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). She died on August 28. The oldest is a 90-year-old man from Shivamogga, who had died on September 1, within hours of being admitted to a designated Covid hospital. It is unclear what his symptoms were.

The state also discharged 7,122 people on Thursday, of which 36.9% (2,631 cases) were in Bengaluru Urban.

BBMP’s stats

In Bengaluru Urban, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said the largest concentration of new cases was in the West zone (23%), which has been tackling a dense outbreak since the second week of August.

The city’s South zone follows with 17% of all cases, trailed by the Bommanahalli zone with 16% and East zone with 14%.

The Palike said that it carried out 28,318 tests on Sunday. The city’s positivity rate on Thursday was 11.2%.