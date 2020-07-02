Bengaluru residents oppose burial of Covid-19 victims in city, govt to look for dedicated place

The sudden surge in deaths due to Covid-19 in the city and the lack of a dedicated burial place has posed a new problem to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

With most of the existing burial grounds located in the middle of residential areas, residents have opposed the burial of Covid-19 positive patients in the locality.

On Wednesday, residents of JC Nagar protested against the unscientific burial of Covid-19 patients in their vicinity.

“The health personnel leave behind the PPE kits, gloves and other materials at the burial site. The stray dogs keep dragging those body suits out of the graveyard and scatter them all around the area,” complained a resident of JC Nagar.

Not sanitising

“Also, the burial site personnel after assisting the health officials do not even sanitise themselves and move into the locality for snacks and lunch. This poses a considerable threat,” the resident added.

Several other residents also demanded to immediately stop the burial in the middle of the residential locality.

“We had brought this to the notice of all officials. But till date, none had come to our rescue. But when we came out in the public, BBMP officials have now responded and promised to look for some other places,” said Tabrez Ahmed, a resident of JC Nagar.

Alternate arrangements

Reacting to the incident, Health Minister B Sriramulu told media persons in Chikkaballapur that the government would soon make alternate arrangements to bury Covid-19 patients outside the city.

“People in Bengaluru, especially living close to burial locations, have expressed their concern. Understanding their plight, the government will direct the local administration to find two acres of land outside the city, where these Covid-19 patients can be buried,” Ramulu said and added that Madhya Pradesh has already implemented the system.

On Tuesday, several corporators had also demanded a dedicated burial ground for Covid-19 victims.

Opposition leader in the Council Abdul Wajid said: “If a Covid-19 patient is buried, the burial site personnel require at least 3 to 4 hours to sanitise the graveyard. Until then no person can enter and carry out cremation activities.”

PPE kits dumped on public places create panic

There was panic in JP Nagar, Shivajinagar and Koramangala after local residents found used Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits discarded in public places.

Taking note of the matter, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar warned of tough action against those dumping PPE kits, gloves and masks in public places. Used PPE kits are considered medical waste and should be disposed of as per the procedure laid down for biomedical waste.

“We have received complaints from JP Nagar, Shivajinagar and Koramangala. Jurisdictional officials have been directed to examine them and submit a report,” the commissioner said.

Doctors and paramedical staff treating Covid-19 patients besides workers handling bodies use the PPE kits. The BBMP has contracted a biomedical waste-processing company to collect the PPE kits and burn them.